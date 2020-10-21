UrduPoint.com
Seminar On Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade On Oct 26-27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020

Seminar on Pakistan-Afghanistan trade on Oct 26-27

The National Assembly has decided to host seminar on "Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020" on October 26-27 here to enhance trade and economic relations between both the countries

On invitation of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, 17-member of Afghan Parliamentary Delegation led by Speaker of the Wolsey Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Mir Rahman Rahmani would participate in the two days' seminar, said a press release issued by National Assembly Secretariat here.

The seminar is the culmination of activities of Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship groups which is working under the chairpersonship of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to enhance bilateral relations and eliminating the impediments to transit and bilateral trade.

The Afghan Political and Parliamentary Leadership, representatives from Afghanistan trade and investment community are also participating in the seminar besides, political leadership, intelligentsia, academia, investors and traders of Pakistan will also participate in the seminar.

Inter-Parliamentary contacts, bilateral relations on trade, regional security issues, and strategies to resolve all outstanding issues between two countries would be deliberated upon in the seminar.

The seminar would spread over opening and closing ceremonies, different thematic sessions related with Pakistan and Afghanistan trade.

In the video message of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will also be telecast during the inaugural ceremony of the seminar.

The seminar is being viewed to be harbinger of change and put forth new perspectives to the issues faced by traders and investors in both countries. It would also open new avenues of Political and Parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries.

