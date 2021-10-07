Senate body to prepare recommendations for resolving issue of remote areas

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance Muhammad Talha Mahmood Thursday asked to prepare effective recommendations for sustainable solution of of issues for less develop areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance Muhammad Talha Mahmood Thursday asked to prepare effective recommendations for sustainable solution of of issues for less develop areas.

While chairing the committee, he said that the committee would ensure implementation of its recommendations in its true letter and spirit to minimize deprivation of the remote area of the country, said a press release.

The committee reviewed in detail the issue of non-discrimination with the people of Chaghi district regarding appointments in the Model Customs Collectorate and the problems faced by dry fruit importers and exporters with regard to permits send by Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Chief Collector and Collector Enforcement Quetta briefed committee on the details of the matter and said that 126 posts were advertised by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for Customs Enforcement Quetta.

Overall 7500 applications were received, Police has declared 2500 candidates fit after a physical test and the appointment process has not been completed.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had also formed a committee, 81 candidates from Chaghi district applied, 52 candidates appeared in the test and 40 were successful.

While 29 applicants did not participate in the process, 7 applicants were not successful applied, 5 out of 7 applicants were called for interview but 2 failed in physical tests.

Talha Mahmood said that a separate strategy should be adopted for the candidates belonging to backward areas.

Candidates from backward areas cannot compete with candidates from developed areas as they do not have access to basic facilities, he added.

Senator Farooq H Naik said that it was better to ask for the details of successful candidates, not fit and also to find out those who were absent whether they had received the information.

Haji Fojan, a dry fruit exporter said that they import dry fruits from Iran but the custom officials creating unnecessarily hurdles in trade function.

I have been doing this business form 45 years and also won four gold medals.

He said that form last eight months, the customs officials have created problems and shut down our business.

DG Customs Intelligence checked our two vehicles and raised the issue of value.

The Balochistan High Court also ruled in our favor and they have parked our 25 vehicles so far, he added.

Chairman FBR assured the committee that he would personally look into the matter and resolves all their issues.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saleem Mandviwala, Dilawar Khan, Sadia Abbasi and Farooq H Naik, Chairman FBR, Chief Collector Customs, Collector Enforcement Quetta, Director Intelligence Quetta FBR and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.