Senate Unanimously Passes 'Pakistan Arms (Amendments) Bill, 2021'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:58 PM

The Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed Pakistan Arms (Amendments) Bill, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed Pakistan Arms (Amendments) Bill, 2021.

The bill was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to further amend the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory (The Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The statement of objects and reasons stated under section 11(A) (2) and (3) of Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, Federal Government is the Authority to issue Arms License in prohibited Bore (PB) and for Non PB. And non prohibited Bore (NPB) category, as per Arms policy, 2012, Prime Minister is authority for PB, while Minister for Interior /Secretary is the authority of NPB Arms Licenses.

Supreme Court vide its judgment dated 18-08-2016 in Mustafa APEX case declared Federal government as Cabinet.

Hence, in accordance with aforementioned section of Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965 the powers to issue Licenses rest with the Cabinet. However, issuance of Arms License continued as per Arms Policy, 2012 even after the above said judgment of Supreme Court.

Therefore, the Bill in consultation with Ministry of Law and Justice is hereby submitted to amend the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965 that federal government (Cabinet) may delegate any of its powers under this ordinance to any of its sub-ordinance authority or officer and to validate the issuance of arms license, in accordance with section 11-A of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965.

The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was sent to the relevant committee.

