Senior Minister Reviews Foreign Funded Projects

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, strict monitoring of development projects would be undertaken along with reviewing quality, speed and transparency for timely completion of these projects after every three months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, strict monitoring of development projects would be undertaken along with reviewing quality, speed and transparency for timely completion of these projects after every three months.

Chairing a meeting of Planning & Development Board here, she reviewed the progress on those development projects being executed through foreign financial assistance. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman apprised the meeting that 11 development projects through the World Bank's financial assistance and eight through Asian Development Bank (ADB) fiscal assistance are underway in the Punjab province.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing the meeting stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to ensure emergency care in the Basic Health Centres along with provision of ECG and other medical facilities.

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the CM also aspires to further improve and enhance bilateral cooperation with the World Bank, ADB and other donor agencies.

Under the leadership of the CM, she said, Punjab would become more developed as well as prosperous through excellent planning and coordination. She called for expediting the pace of work to ensure implementation for the establishment of Social Economic Registry for the provision of statistics.

Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Federal Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and P&D Board Chairman Nabeel Ahmad Awan also attended the meeting.

