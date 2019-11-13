Seoul to Create 30-Year Economic Cooperation Strategy With Russia - Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korean Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation plans to adopt a long-term strategy on economic cooperation with Russia for the next 30 years, chairman Kwon Goo-hoon said on Wednesday

"2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and South Korea. A preparatory committee has already been launched to celebrate the anniversary, and more than 140 events are planned. We, for our part, together with civilian members of our committee, as well as outside experts, will assess the results of the 30-year period of diplomatic relations and adopt a strategy of economic cooperation for the next 30 years," Kwon said while addressing the opening of the sixth session of the committee.

At the same time, according to Kwon, the increasing uncertainty regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula does not allow for the implementation of a number of major projects.

Despite this, the authority continues to work on the East Asian Railway Community concept� and is preparing various plans for cross-border infrastructure cooperation, the official said.

Seoul and Moscow have long been discussing the ambitious nine-fold cooperation agenda, dubbed "Nine Bridges," that centers on railroad infrastructure, Arctic shipping routes, seaports, gas, electricity, fisheries, labor, agriculture and shipbuilding. Particular attention has been given to the goal of connecting the Trans-Korean Railway to the Trans-Siberian Railway, which would establish a direct cargo route from the Korean Peninsula all the way to Europe across Russia.