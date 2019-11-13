UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul To Create 30-Year Economic Cooperation Strategy With Russia - Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Seoul to Create 30-Year Economic Cooperation Strategy With Russia - Committee

South Korean Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation plans to adopt a long-term strategy on economic cooperation with Russia for the next 30 years, chairman Kwon Goo-hoon said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) South Korean Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation plans to adopt a long-term strategy on economic cooperation with Russia for the next 30 years, chairman Kwon Goo-hoon said on Wednesday.

"2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and South Korea. A preparatory committee has already been launched to celebrate the anniversary, and more than 140 events are planned. We, for our part, together with civilian members of our committee, as well as outside experts, will assess the results of the 30-year period of diplomatic relations and adopt a strategy of economic cooperation for the next 30 years," Kwon said while addressing the opening of the sixth session of the committee.

At the same time, according to Kwon, the increasing uncertainty regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula does not allow for the implementation of a number of major projects.

Despite this, the authority continues to work on the East Asian Railway Community concept� and is preparing various plans for cross-border infrastructure cooperation, the official said.

Seoul and Moscow have long been discussing the ambitious nine-fold cooperation agenda, dubbed "Nine Bridges," that centers on railroad infrastructure, Arctic shipping routes, seaports, gas, electricity, fisheries, labor, agriculture and shipbuilding. Particular attention has been given to the goal of connecting the Trans-Korean Railway to the Trans-Siberian Railway, which would establish a direct cargo route from the Korean Peninsula all the way to Europe across Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Moscow Russia Europe Agriculture Same South Korea North Korea Gas 2020 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Govt grants four-week conditional permission to Na ..

11 seconds ago

Another movement against PTI govt on cards

23 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to bow in front of India's aggressio ..

3 minutes ago

Former Spain star Villa to retire at end of season ..

3 minutes ago

Minister for Railway Shaikh Rashid Ahmed for revie ..

3 minutes ago

Air pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.