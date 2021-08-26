UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:51 PM

Gold futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 3.00 Yuan (about 46 U.

S. cents) to close at 373.96 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 166,925 lots, with a turnover of about 62.55 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

