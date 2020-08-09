Shibli Urges Masses To Participate In PM's Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday planting trees was the Sunnat of the Last Prophet of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).
In a tweet, he urged the people to participate in this good deed and make Prime Minister Imran Khan's tree plantation project a success.