ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday planting trees was the Sunnat of the Last Prophet of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

In a tweet, he urged the people to participate in this good deed and make Prime Minister Imran Khan's tree plantation project a success.