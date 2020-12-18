Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Hree ships namely CMA CGM Medea,Orhan and Jal Kamal was scheduled to load/offload Containers, 33,530 tonnes Rice and 59,053 tonnes Coal were allotted to take berth at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Three ships namely CMA CGM Medea,Orhan and Jal Kamal was scheduled to load/offload Containers, 33,530 tonnes Rice and 59,053 tonnes Coal were allotted to take berth at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Belgian Express, Maersk Jalan, New Spirit, Genco Pyrenees, Epic Bermuda, Glory Harvest and Maritime Suzanne carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Wheat, Steel coil, Petroleum gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil respectively,out of them,three ships, Voyager-1, NCC Najd and Shao Shang-5 sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Spinel, CMA CGM Medea and Gas Arma were expected to sail from MW-1, QICT and SSGC on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 159,185 tonnes, comprising 131,521 tonnes imports cargo and 27,664 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,528 Containers (1,132 TEUs imports and 1,456 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of twenty two ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Maersk Jalan, Belgian Express, Conti Courage, CL Zhuang He, Star Sirius, Black Smith, Bochem Singapore and Glory Harvest carrying Containers, Coal, Canola, Bitumen, Palm oil and Petroleum Gas were expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, FAP, MW-2, LCT and SSGC respectively on Friday while Cape Male and Maersk Jaln with Containers were due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and another Container vessel Esperanza-N was due to arrive on Saturday.