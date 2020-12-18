UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:21 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Hree ships namely CMA CGM Medea,Orhan and Jal Kamal was scheduled to load/offload Containers, 33,530 tonnes Rice and 59,053 tonnes Coal were allotted to take berth at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Three ships namely CMA CGM Medea,Orhan and Jal Kamal was scheduled to load/offload Containers, 33,530 tonnes Rice and 59,053 tonnes Coal were allotted to take berth at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Belgian Express, Maersk Jalan, New Spirit, Genco Pyrenees, Epic Bermuda, Glory Harvest and Maritime Suzanne carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Wheat, Steel coil, Petroleum gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil respectively,out of them,three ships, Voyager-1, NCC Najd and Shao Shang-5 sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Spinel, CMA CGM Medea and Gas Arma were expected to sail from MW-1, QICT and SSGC on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 159,185 tonnes, comprising 131,521 tonnes imports cargo and 27,664 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,528 Containers (1,132 TEUs imports and 1,456 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of twenty two ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Maersk Jalan, Belgian Express, Conti Courage, CL Zhuang He, Star Sirius, Black Smith, Bochem Singapore and Glory Harvest carrying Containers, Coal, Canola, Bitumen, Palm oil and Petroleum Gas were expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, FAP, MW-2, LCT and SSGC respectively on Friday while Cape Male and Maersk Jaln with Containers were due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and another Container vessel Esperanza-N was due to arrive on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Medea Male Singapore Same Anchorage Bermuda Gas From Wheat Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

28 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

1 hour ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.