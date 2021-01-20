UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely, MSC Janis-3, Maersk Seletar, Rising Eagle, Galini, Gas Amazon, Elenore and Adaliah scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Petroleum gas, Palm oil and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Antigua, Neptune and Flag Ganos carrying Containers, Palm Kernel and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Wheat, Chemicals, Natural gas, Petroleum gas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, two ships, container vessel 'Maersk Bentonville' and gas carrier 'Al-Marrouna' sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and four more ships, Stolt Glory, MSC Janis-3, Al-Safiya and Adaliah are expected to sail from EVTL, QICT, FOTCO and EETL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 182,417 tonnes, comprising 142,148 tonnes imports cargo and 40,269 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,674 Containers (2,730 TEUs imports and 1,944 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Two ships, MSC Antigua and Tera Bhum carrying Containers are expected take berths at QICT at berth # 5 and 9 respectively on Wednesday, while three more ships 'Maersk Ahram, Josephine Maersk and Express Rome with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

