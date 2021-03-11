Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Five ships, MOL Grandeur, Altus, Fairfield Eagle, Piramerd and Southern Robin carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Cape Male, Diyala and Sheng Heng Hai carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Natural gas and Gas oil respectively, out of them, three ships, MSC Jasmine, Le Havre and Harriet-P sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and four more ships, Maersk Denver, MOL Grandeur, Yu Peng and Xing Hai Tong-8 are expected to sail from QICT, MW-1 and MW-4 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handing remained upward trend at the Port on Wednesday, where a cargo volume of 242,821 tonnes, comprising 171,590 tonnes imports cargo and 71,231 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,031 Containers (1,282 TEUs imports and 3,749 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Cape Male, Diyala, Thalia and Sakura Glory carrying Containers, Soya Bean and Steel coil are expected take berths at QICT, FAP and MW-1 respectively on Thursday.

While two more Container vessels, Cap Carmel and CMA CGM Moliere are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.