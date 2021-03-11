UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:07 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, MOL Grandeur, Altus, Fairfield Eagle, Piramerd and Southern Robin carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Five ships, MOL Grandeur, Altus, Fairfield Eagle, Piramerd and Southern Robin carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Cape Male, Diyala and Sheng Heng Hai carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Natural gas and Gas oil respectively, out of them, three ships, MSC Jasmine, Le Havre and Harriet-P sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and four more ships, Maersk Denver, MOL Grandeur, Yu Peng and Xing Hai Tong-8 are expected to sail from QICT, MW-1 and MW-4 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handing remained upward trend at the Port on Wednesday, where a cargo volume of 242,821 tonnes, comprising 171,590 tonnes imports cargo and 71,231 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,031 Containers (1,282 TEUs imports and 3,749 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Cape Male, Diyala, Thalia and Sakura Glory carrying Containers, Soya Bean and Steel coil are expected take berths at QICT, FAP and MW-1 respectively on Thursday.

While two more Container vessels, Cap Carmel and CMA CGM Moliere are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Le Havre Male Same Eagle Anchorage Denver Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

SBP asks all banks to provide minimum set of servi ..

20 minutes ago

11 booked over water theft in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Japan Mourns Victims of 2011 Natural Disaster With ..

3 minutes ago

Customs collectorate confiscates 10.34 kg narcotic ..

3 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested in bahawalpur

7 minutes ago

Tikhanovsky Faces Final Charges Under 4 Criminal A ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.