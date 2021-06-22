UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Three ships, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Clea and Asia Evergreen carrying Containers and Palm oil docked at Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile 2 more cargo ships, Seacon-8 and Leopold Staff carrying General cargo and Project cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

Berth occupancy remained moderate at the Port on Monday where a total of six ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two container ships, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Clea sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning.

Another 3 more vessels ships 'Mahadah Silver' and bulk cargo carriers 'Chasseles' and Win Harmony' were expected to sail from FOTCO, FAP and PIBT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 161,691 tonnes, comprising 122,270 tonnes imports cargo and 39,691 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,077 Containers (1,988 TEUs imports and 2,089 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Chemtrans Arctic, Star Calypso and Falcon Trident & another ship Maersk Seletar carrying Mogas, Soya bean, Coal and Containers are expected take berths at FOTCO, FAP, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday, while a general cargo carrier 'Du Juang Song' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

