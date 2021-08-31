Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Hipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, Lausanne, Sunny Hope, African Sanderling, Ginza and Kara Sea scheduled to load/offload Steel Coal, Pam Oil and Furnace Oil were allotted at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Terminal, Liquid and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, Lausanne, Sunny Hope, African Sanderling, Ginza and Kara Sea scheduled to load/offload Steel Coal, Pam Oil and Furnace Oil were allotted at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Terminal, Liquid and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Detroit, Seago lstanbul, PPS Salmon, Red Cosmos and Torm Repulican scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal and Palm Oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Steel Coil, Coal, Rapeseeds, Natural Gas, Furnace Oil and Palm Oil, out of them three ships, Container Vessel MSC Jasmine, Gas carrier Ejnan and General cargo carrier Sunny Hope were expected to sail from QICT, EETL and WM-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

A cargo volume of 180,965 tonnes, comprising 144,939 tonnes imports cargo and 36,026 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,892 Containers ( 75TEUs imports and 1,817 TEUSs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There were seventeen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Seago Istanbul, Maersk Detroit and Tian Fu carrying Containers and General cargo were expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.