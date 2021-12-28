UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:27 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Our ships namely, MSC Julie, Seago Piraeus, Star Fighter and Norstar Interpid carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Our ships namely, MSC Julie, Seago Piraeus, Star Fighter and Norstar Interpid carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively, on Tuesday Meanwhile six more ships, Asphalt Express, Argo-1, Aristar Chos, Gas Amazon, Glory Harvest and Al-Thakhira scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Steel coil, Mogas, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Julie' left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Nord Bering, Silver Ebalina, and Norstar Interpid are expected to sail from PIBT, LCT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 105,953, tonnes, comprising 89,361 tonnes imports cargo and 16,592 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,675 Containers (2,699 TEUs Imports and 976 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Savger, Gas Amazon, Glory Harvest, Al-Thakhira and Argo-1& three more ships, Liberty Harvest, MSC Charleston and Maersk Hartford carrying Gas oil, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Steel coil, General Cargo and Containers are expected to take berths FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC, FOTCO, PGPCL, MW-1, MW-2 and QICT on Tuesday, while two more ships, X-Press Bardsey and Safliya with Container and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Nord Hartford Charleston Anchorage Gas Silver From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Muzammil Aslam promises pro-poor upcoming mini bud ..

Muzammil Aslam promises pro-poor upcoming mini budget

2 minutes ago
 US, Russia to hold security, Ukraine talks early J ..

US, Russia to hold security, Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

2 minutes ago
 US-Russia talks on security, Ukraine to be held Ja ..

US-Russia talks on security, Ukraine to be held January 10 in Geneva

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $829 mln from IT services' expor ..

Pakistan earns US $829 mln from IT services' export in 4 months

23 minutes ago
 ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

32 minutes ago
 Germany Blocking Procurement of Weapons by Kiev Vi ..

Germany Blocking Procurement of Weapons by Kiev Via NATO 'Unacceptable' - Kuleba

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.