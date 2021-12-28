Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Our ships namely, MSC Julie, Seago Piraeus, Star Fighter and Norstar Interpid carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively, on Tuesday Meanwhile six more ships, Asphalt Express, Argo-1, Aristar Chos, Gas Amazon, Glory Harvest and Al-Thakhira scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Steel coil, Mogas, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Julie' left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Nord Bering, Silver Ebalina, and Norstar Interpid are expected to sail from PIBT, LCT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 105,953, tonnes, comprising 89,361 tonnes imports cargo and 16,592 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,675 Containers (2,699 TEUs Imports and 976 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Savger, Gas Amazon, Glory Harvest, Al-Thakhira and Argo-1& three more ships, Liberty Harvest, MSC Charleston and Maersk Hartford carrying Gas oil, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Steel coil, General Cargo and Containers are expected to take berths FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC, FOTCO, PGPCL, MW-1, MW-2 and QICT on Tuesday, while two more ships, X-Press Bardsey and Safliya with Container and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.