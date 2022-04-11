UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Six ships namely,Celsius Mumbai, Hua Rang 26, HS Winning, Diyala, Golden Denise and Al Gharrafa carrying Palm oil, Coal, Containers, Chemical and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively on Sunday. Meanwhile Seven more ships,Leonora Kosan, Asia Evegreen, Mega, Kaisal, Al salma, Xin Hai Tong 25 and MSC Denise carrying Chemical, Palm oil, LPG, Gas oil, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Dalian Star, Al Soor and Maersk Jalan left the Port on Monday morning, while four more ships, Diyala, Indigo Cefiro, BBG Forever and Golden Denise are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 187,657tonnes, comprising 146,195 tonnes imports cargo and 41,462 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,279 Containers (1,166 TEUs Imports and 2,113 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 06 ships, MSC Denisse, Seago Istanbul, Evanthia, Al Salam, Kaisal and Leonora scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Gas oil, LPG and VCM are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FOTCO, SSGC and EVTL on Monday.

