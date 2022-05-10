Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Lil Stella, Jishun, Seago Istanbul, MSC Clea, Theo-T and Paro Scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, Containers, Furance oil and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Lil Stella, Jishun, Seago Istanbul, MSC Clea, Theo-T and Paro scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, Containers, Furance oil and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile six more ships, PVT Sunrise, Hampstead, Al-Soor, Han Zhi, Sheng Kang Hai and Teera Bhum carrying Palm oil, Furance oil, Gas oil, General Cargo, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a chemicals carrier 'Delta Gas' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while six more ships, MSC Clea, Seago Istanbul, Teera Bhum, Thassos, Theo-T and Jishun are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 156,358 tonnes, comprising 111,882 tonnes imports cargo and 38,709 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,328` Containers (1,051 TEUs Imports and 2,277 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Kaisa, Mild Boom, Sereno, Teera Bhum and Seamax Bridgeport & two more ships, Maersk Atlanta and Al Bahiya carrying LPG, Palm oil, Gas oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at SSGC, LCT, FOTCO, QICT and EETL on Tuesday.