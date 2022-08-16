Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Two ships namely, MSC Iris and IVS Pebble Beach carrying, Containers and Wheat, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile six more ships, KMA, Magia, Pacific Vision, MSC Pina, Rosa and Conti Canberra carrying Palm oil, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 05 ships, MSC Iris, Global Eagle, Kang Hong, Golden Violet and Porthos are expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput of 105,224 tonnes, comprising 84,667 tonnes imports cargo and 20,557 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,500 Containers (600 TEUs Imports and 900 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 07 ships, Pan Jasmine, Rosa, Conti Canberra, MSC Pina, Chemroad Hope, Pacific Vision and Cape Cross & another ship 'Lusail' scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Palm oil, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, QICT, LCT, PQEPT, PIBT and EETL on Tuesday and another containers ship 'Irenes Ray' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.