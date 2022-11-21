Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Sunday,where three ships namely, Lilstella, MSC Anusha and KOI scheduled to load/offload Bitumen and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal and Qasim International Container.

Meanwhile five more ships, Torm Troilus, Ahtina Carras, Habco Aquila, Chola Treasure and Al-Zubarah carrying Palm oil, Conala Seed, Coal, Rap Seed and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, Cap Carmel, KOI, MSC Anusha and Chemroad Sea left the Port on Monday morning, while an oil tanker 'Golden Amrosia' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 65,911 tonnes, comprising 25,986 tonnes imports cargo and 39,925 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,532` Containers (1,211 TEUs Imports and 2,321 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 4 ships, Al-Zubarah, Chola Treasure, Habco Aquila and Ardmore Cheyenne & 03 more ships, MSC Melissa, Maersk Brooklyn and Ginga Ocelot carrying LNG, Rap Seed, Coal, Palm oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at EETL, FAP, PIBT, LCT, QICT and EVTL on Monday,and two more ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Stella on due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.