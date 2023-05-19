Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Clemens Schulte, CMA CGM Butterfly, Magnum Force and Kanha carrying Containers, Rape Seed and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain and Fertilizer Terminal andEngroVopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Stena Important, Xin An-Ping and Kita LNG with Soya bean oil, Coal and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Milaha Qatar, Clemens Schulte and CAM CGM Butterfly left the Port on Friday morning & another ship, EaslineZhangjiagang is expected to sail on (today).

A cargo volume of 95,966tones, comprising 79,017 tones imports Cargo and 16,949 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,546 Containers (1,549 TEUs Imports and 997 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Xin An Ping, XT Dolphin and Kita LNG & two more ships, N Orhan and APL Florida carrying Coal, Palm oil,LNG, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT, PGPCL, SSGC and QICT respectively on Friday, May & another Containers ship, Olympia is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.