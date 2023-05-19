UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Clemens Schulte, CMA CGM Butterfly, Magnum Force and Kanha carrying Containers, Rape Seed and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain and Fertilizer Terminal andEngroVopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Stena Important, Xin An-Ping and Kita LNG with Soya bean oil, Coal and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Milaha Qatar, Clemens Schulte and CAM CGM Butterfly left the Port on Friday morning & another ship, EaslineZhangjiagang is expected to sail on (today).

A cargo volume of 95,966tones, comprising 79,017 tones imports Cargo and 16,949 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,546 Containers (1,549 TEUs Imports and 997 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Xin An Ping, XT Dolphin and Kita LNG & two more ships, N Orhan and APL Florida carrying Coal, Palm oil,LNG, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT, PGPCL, SSGC and QICT respectively on Friday, May & another Containers ship, Olympia is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Qatar Kita Olympia Anchorage Florida May Attock Petroleum Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

5 minutes ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

13 minutes ago
 Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

44 minutes ago
 PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.