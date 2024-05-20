KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 22 2024

USD 278.1146

GBP 351.7315

EUR 301.7265

JPY 1.7839

APP/msq