Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 22 2024
USD 278.1146
GBP 351.7315
EUR 301.7265
JPY 1.7839
APP/msq
