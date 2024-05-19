FTO To Chair Central Advisory Committee Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah will chair a high-level meeting of the central advisory committee to review the overall performance and take stock of the problems being faced by tax payers here tomorrow (Monday).
FTO Adviser Dr Waqarullah Chaudhry told media here Sunday that the 50-member advisory committee consisting of presidents of chambers of commerce, women chambers, APTMA, seed associations, prominent trade associations, tax bar associations and Anjuman-I-Tajran have been invited to attend the meeting and members who are unable to come to Lahore, can join through video link.
All Advisors, FTO, Secretariat, Regional offices of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot Gujranwala and Chief Inland Revenue Policy and Chief Sales Tax (Inland Revenue of Federal board of Revenue would also join the meeting.
He mentioned that the main purpose of the meeting is to enhance the interaction with the business community, know their tax-related problems and help solve their legitimate concerns.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Business
-
Pak students safe in Bishkek: Kyrgyz honorary consul15 minutes ago
-
PIDE hosted conference on ‘Revitalizing Pakistan Automobile Industry'35 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands further reform measures to broaden tax-base45 minutes ago
-
PIDE organizes conference on automobile sector development3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 20248 hours ago
-
Governor presents shields to Uzbek textile professionals18 hours ago
-
Company rubbishes market report as false, fabricated19 hours ago
-
Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets22 hours ago
-
PMEX has major role in future market design, market economy: MD PMEX23 hours ago
-
PMEX plays crucial role in automating, digitising capital markets: Speakers23 hours ago
-
Govt urged for ensuring basic amenities for educational institutions1 day ago