Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Published May 30, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Shippingactivities were recorded on Monday, where eight ships namely, MSC Denisse, Lana, Northern Jamboree, Geneva Queen, Ton Hil-II, Hafnia Providence and Serinity Gas carrying Containers, Canola, Coal, Gas oil and LPGberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile threemore ships, Maersk Atlanta, EM Astoria and Cielo Rosso with Containers and Mogas are also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on (today) morning.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Lana Northern Jamboree and MSC Denisse left the Port on Tuesday morning on another LNG carrier 'Al-Jassasiya' is expected to sail on same day (today).

A cargo volume of 91,357tones, comprising 54,705 tones imports Cargo and 36,652 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,933 Containers (777 TEUs Imports and 2,156 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Atlanta &two more ships, Maria Elena and Theresa Orion carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 30th May, &another containers ship, Wide Juliet is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

