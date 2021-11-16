Shipping activity at Port Qasim 16th Nov, 2021

Four ships namely, MSC Rita, Wawasan Blue Fin, Al-Shmal and Rhapsody carrying Containers, Palm oil, Natural gas and Chemicals, were berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, MSC Rita, Wawasan Blue Fin, Al-Shmal and Rhapsody carrying Containers, Palm oil, Natural gas and Chemicals, were berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Rachele, Seago Bremerhaven, Sibal, KSL Xin Yang and Greenwich Pioneer carrying Containers, Geneal Cargo and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 12 ships were occupied at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Sonangol Sambizanga, Meratus Jayawijaya and MSC Rita left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, African Sanderling, Hamstead, Eleen Neptune and Rhapsody are expected to sail from MW-4, FOTCO, PQEPT and EVTL on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 230,506 tonnes, comprising 188,971 tonnes imports cargo and 41,535 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,250 Containers (991 TEUs Imports and 2,259 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Rachele, Seago Bremerhaven, IOL Cos Legacy, Pacific Wealth and Bai Lu Zou carrying Containers, Canola, Coal and Gasoline are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.