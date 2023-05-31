Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Atlanta, Maria Elena and Theresa Orion carrying Containers and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile twomore ships, EM Astoria and Cielo Rosso with Containers and Mogas are also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Atlanta, Hafnia Providence and Theresa areexpected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 169,440tonnes, comprising 146,490 tones imports Cargo and 22,950 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,250 Containers (2,900 TEUs Imports and 1,350 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, EM Astoria and Nave Aquila &another ship, Yasa Uranus schedule to Load/offload Containers, Gas oil and Cement are expected to take berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday, & another containers ship, Vancouver is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.