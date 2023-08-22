Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, MSC Marina, Lana, Chem Saiph, Ullswater and Fuwairit, carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, SSGC Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile another general cargo ship 'Jigjiga' also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Marina and Lana sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Chem Saiph and TTC Vidyut are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 120,219 tonnes, comprising 79,178 tones imports Cargo and 41,041 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,036 Containers (754 TEUs Imports and 1,282 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an edible oil carrier 'UACC Manama' & two more container ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Tianping are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, while another containers ship, MSC Santa Maria is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Manama Santa Maria Same Pittsburgh Anchorage Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

18 minutes ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

18 minutes ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

18 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

1 hour ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

1 hour ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

1 hour ago
Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

2 hours ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

2 hours ago
 UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business