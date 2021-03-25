Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 25 march 2021

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Four ships, IDC Diamond, Medi Path, Chemroad Aqua and Maria Glory carrying 94,411 tonnes Coal, 31,893 tonnes Phosphoric Acid and 32,296 tonnes Mogas were arranged berthing at Electric Power Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Safmarine Nyassa, Pacific Venus, Epic Trader and Falcon carrying Container, Chemicals, Steel coil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Wheat, Mogas, Natural gas and Chemicals respectively, out of them, three ships, MSC Esthi, Yangtze and Lusail sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and two more ships, Chemroad Aqua and Sun Bird Arrow are expected to sail from EVTL and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 177,625 tonnes, comprising 142,541 tonnes imports cargo and 35,084 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,813 Containers (102 TEUs imports and 1,711 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

Six ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Tiger Jilin, Pacific Venus, Gas Zeus & Falcon and another ship Cape Male scheduled to load/offload Cement, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, EVTL, SSGC and QICT on Thursday.

While two more container vessels, 'Safmarine Nyassa' and 'APL Columbus' are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

