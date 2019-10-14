UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where three ships, Normed, Tegea and Mandarin Crown, scheduled to load/offload Containers, 40,500 tonnes Cement and 54,411 tonnes Coal were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Cornelia-1 and Silver Euplecta, carrying Containers and 23,310 tonnes Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, General Cargo, LNG and palm oil.

Out of them, four ships, Umm Bab, Normed, NCC Reem and Fotnity sailed out to sea on Monday morning and another ship Hanren is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 123,504 tonnes, comprising 98,140 tonnes imports cargo and 25,364 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerised cargo carried in 1,989 containers (TEUs), ( 728 TEUs imports and 1,261 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships Cornella-1, HTK Discovery, Silver Euplecta and Torm Estrid carrying Containers, 19,243 tonnes Steel coil, 23,310 tonnes palm oil and 47,070 tonnes Furnace oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday, While two container vessels APL New York and Maersk Pittsburgh are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

