UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:55 AM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, Maersk Denver, CSAV Tyndall, IVS Corim Son Creek, Chem Harvest, Epic Sentosa and Golar Snow carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Six ships, Maersk Denver, CSAV Tyndall, IVS Corim Son Creek, Chem Harvest, Epic Sentosa and Golar Snow carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile four more ships, MOL Grandeur, Prosperity, Autaurus and White Purl carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel MSC Ajaccio sailed out to sea from QICT on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Pacific Advance and Epic Salina are expected to sail from MW-4, PGPCL and EVTL on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 162,720 tonnes, comprising 128,769 tonnes Imports cargo and 33,951 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,254 Containers (1,725 TEUs Imports and 1,529 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships, MOL Grandeur, ML Swallow AND Sun Dora carrying Containers, Coal and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-4 and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Snow Exports Oil Ajaccio Same Salina Anchorage Denver Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

45 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.