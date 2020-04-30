Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Six ships, Maersk Denver, CSAV Tyndall, IVS Corim Son Creek, Chem Harvest, Epic Sentosa and Golar Snow carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile four more ships, MOL Grandeur, Prosperity, Autaurus and White Purl carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel MSC Ajaccio sailed out to sea from QICT on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Pacific Advance and Epic Salina are expected to sail from MW-4, PGPCL and EVTL on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 162,720 tonnes, comprising 128,769 tonnes Imports cargo and 33,951 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,254 Containers (1,725 TEUs Imports and 1,529 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships, MOL Grandeur, ML Swallow AND Sun Dora carrying Containers, Coal and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-4 and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.