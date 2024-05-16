Textile Exports Reach $13.68 Billion In 9 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistan earned $ 13,683.251 million from exports of textile products during the first ten months of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here on Thursday.
The exports of the textile products however, witnessed a slight decline of 0.19 percent during July-April (2023-24) when compared to the exports of $ 13,709.246 million during July-April (2022-23).
The textile commodities that witnessed positive trade growth included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 319.91 percent, from $13.357 million last year to $15.944 million this year.
Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 32.83 percent, from $ 636.832 million last year to $845.923 million this year and bed wear by 1.82 percent, from $ 2,249.778 million to $ 2,290.796 million.
The export of towels also surged by 4.81 percent from $824.879 million to $864.547 million whereas the export of made-up articles up by 0.67 percent to $589.026 million from $585.102 million.
The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth include cotton cloth, exports of which declined by 7.
53 percent, from $ 1,684.724 million to $ 1,557.909 million; cotton carded or combed by 15.93 percent, from $0.996 million to $0.837 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 20.76 percent, from $36.302 million to $28.766 million, and knitwear by 3.92 percent, from $3,712.066 million to $3,566.624 million.
Likewise, the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin decreased by 16.52 percent, from $116.959 million to $97.632 million, ready-made garments by 0.57 percent, from $ 2,904.693 million to $ 2,888.177 million.
The exports of art, silk and synthetic textiles also decreased by 12.08 percent declining from $342.917 million to $301.496 million, whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 0.87 percent, from $600.642 million to $595.432 million.
Meanwhile, on a year–on–year basis, the textile exports increased by 0.37 percent going up from $ 1,232.803 million in April 2023 to $ 1,237.316 million in April 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports, however, decreased by 4.84 percent when compared to the exports of $1,300.288 million in March 2024.
Recent Stories
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs 1,600 per tola to Rs 245,60026 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1020 against USD Thursday46 minutes ago
-
Japanese economy shrinks by 2%, worse than forecasts1 hour ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open3 hours ago
-
Commerce minister chairs high-level Committee on export facilitation3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 20246 hours ago
-
Govt announce to decrease in petrol by Rs 15.39, HSD by Rs 7.88 per liter14 hours ago