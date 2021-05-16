UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sino-Pak FTA Phase -II Provide Positive Impact On Pakistan's Exports: Razak Dawood

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Sino-Pak FTA Phase -II provide positive impact on Pakistan's exports: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA-II) have had a very positive impact on Pakistan's exports in all potential sectors.

The second Phase of Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA-II) became operational on January 1st 2020; the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

The Ministry of Commerce is glad to share that during July-April 2021 our exports to China have increased by 31 percent to $1.951 billion from $ 1.491 billion in corresponding period last year, he said.

Razak Dawood said the exports increased by USD 459 million during this period.

The Adviser said this shows that our FTA-II is working for which the credit goes to our exporters.

"I encourage the exporters to aggressively utilise the tariff preferences in FTA-II, he said.

"I also commend the efforts of MOC's Trade and Investment Officers in China and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters and Investors" he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the new phase will allow Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export around 313 new products to the Chinese market with zero duties.

The new facility particularly benefited the agriculture, leather, confectionery items and biscuits product sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports China Twitter Agriculture United States Dollars January Sunday Market Commerce All From Agreement Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

46 minutes ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

46 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid partially amends the Law on Ju ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 7 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.