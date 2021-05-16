ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA-II) have had a very positive impact on Pakistan's exports in all potential sectors.

The second Phase of Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA-II) became operational on January 1st 2020; the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

The Ministry of Commerce is glad to share that during July-April 2021 our exports to China have increased by 31 percent to $1.951 billion from $ 1.491 billion in corresponding period last year, he said.

Razak Dawood said the exports increased by USD 459 million during this period.

The Adviser said this shows that our FTA-II is working for which the credit goes to our exporters.

"I encourage the exporters to aggressively utilise the tariff preferences in FTA-II, he said.

"I also commend the efforts of MOC's Trade and Investment Officers in China and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters and Investors" he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the new phase will allow Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export around 313 new products to the Chinese market with zero duties.

The new facility particularly benefited the agriculture, leather, confectionery items and biscuits product sectors.