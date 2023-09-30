SM Tanveer assures for new Industrial Estate in Chakwal

Punjab Industry and Agriculture Minister SM Tanveer on Saturday said that the government has managed the country's economy in the last few months and will start a new journey of development and prosperity in the province in the next few months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Punjab Industry and Agriculture Minister SM Tanveer on Saturday said that the government has managed the country's economy in the last few months and will start a new journey of development and prosperity in the province in the next few months.

He said that under the management of Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad Chambers of Commerce, a new industrial estate will be established at Neela Dulla Interchange in Chakwal, which will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the area. He said this while addressing the annual dinner hosted by the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release issued here.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that he is busy day and night to improve healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, they are adding a new chapter of development in the province Chakwal Chamber of Commerce President Waqar Bakhtavari demanded the establishment of a new industrial estate at Neela Dulla Interchange.

He said that for the promotion of tourism, tourism infrastructure should be improved in Punjab including Chakwal, which will bring beneficial results for the economy. He further demanded that steps should be taken to make inactive dams in Potohar region active soon.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Bakhtawari said that a new industrial estate is the urgent need of the hour to create new employment opportunities and promote investment in the region and hoped that under the leadership of Minister of Industry and Agriculture of Punjab SM Tanveer, this project will be completed soon.

Vice President FPCCI Qazi Akbar said that under the municipal committee in Chakwal's Chapar Bazaar, the government tenant shopkeepers should be given ownership rights.

Coordinator Chakwal Chamber of Commerce Khawaja Arif demanded to further improve the medical facilities in Chakwal hospital so that the people can get quality treatment facilities