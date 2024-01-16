SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-34

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Energy SM Tanveer chaired via video link the 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-34 here at Agriculture House on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he said that Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan will prove to be a complete game changer for the agricultural development of the province. This plan has been prepared on the instructions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, which includes proposals for improvement of water resources, reforms for agricultural research and improvement and innovation in the market and industry system related to the agricultural sector.

With consultation of all stakeholders these recommendations will be sent to the Provincial Cabinet for approval.

SM Tanveer congratulated the Provincial Secretary Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha and his team for preparing a comprehensive plan for agricultural development.

On this occasion, Nadir Chattha said that improvements can be made in the agricultural sector only through investment. The aim of making the plan is to make the best use of land and water resources so as to substantially increase per acre yield of crops. The implementation of this plan will lead to innovation in research activities under Research Reforms.

Besides, Agro-ecological Zones agricultural activities will be promoted as per the plan. By implementing this plan, he mentioned, 10 to 15 percent post-harvest losses of important crops can be avoided.

In the meeting, all the stakeholders discussed the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and to solve their problems. They shared their experiences and took practical steps to finalize the recommendations of the Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-34.

Agriculture University Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan briefed the participants.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Captain (R) Waqas Rasheed, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr. Ishtiaq Hasan, Director General Agriculture Field Ahmed Sohail, Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mehmood, Member Planning Agriculture Javed Aslam, consultant Agriculture Extension Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other senior officers, progressive farmers and other stakeholders attended the session.