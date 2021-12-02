UrduPoint.com

SMEDA Invites Application For On-Premises Training Program For SMEs

SMEDA invites application for On-Premises Training Program for SMEs

Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited application for On-Premises Training Program for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country

Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited application for On-Premises Training Program for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country.

The National Business Development Program for SMEs (NBDP) is a project of SMEDA, funded through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), according to the SMEDA document.

The training program having duration of 1 to 3 days and conducted by the quality assured trainers from private sector with the customized training material on the basis of SME needs.

The successful SMEs would be given access to premium training services at their business location.

The training key component includes SME competency profiling, training need assessment, customized training material and training execution.

