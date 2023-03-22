SMEDA to organize webinar on e-Entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a webinar on "e-Entrepreneurship" for profitable business growth on March 25 (Saturday).

SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, is offering free online awareness sessions on various e-commerce verticals through pre-qualified services provider M/S Extreme commerce across Pakistan, according to a source in the authority.

The webinar provides information about what is e-Entrepreneurship, the types of entrepreneurs, the art and science of getting rich, the challenges of e-entrepreneurs, successful e-entrepreneurs and strategic e-Entrepreneurship.

The training session would be attended by existing and potential SMEs, young entrepreneurs and SME owners and their staff.