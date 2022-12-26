UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Removes 27 Gas Meters For Using Compressors, Detects 18 Theft Cases

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SNGPL removes 27 gas meters for using compressors, detects 18 theft cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing operation to stop the illegal use of compressors in the Islamabad Region, has removed more than 27 gas meters, detected 18 theft cases and lodged six First Information Reports over direct tapping and causing loss to the national exchequer.

Sharing some details, spokesman for the SNGPL Islamabad Region Shahid Akram told APP that the inspection teams had recently disconnected 27 gas meters on use of compressors in different localities including Tarlai, Chatta Bakhtawar, G-7 and G-9 sectors and Kallar Syedan.

"It is unfortunate that some elements are using electric devices to get increased gas pressure, depriving other consumers of gas in the peak winter season and putting people's lives at risk," he regretted, vowing that the operation would continue unabated till bringing the illegal activity to a complete end.

He said the SNGPL vigilance teams and special task force were busy conducting a detailed survey of all sectors, societies and other localities, within the Islamabad region including capital territory, Murree, Kahuta , Attock, Fateh Jang and Taxilla to take legal action against compressor users.

Shahid Akram said the SNGP teams were conducting raids in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police personnel, adding the company would publish the Names of consumers involved in the installation of illegal compressors and the gas pilferers in national dailies to prevent illegal activities and save the precious and scarce gas.

The SNGPL spokesman said domestic consumers had appreciated the operation against this illegal activity and urged the local administration to take appropriate measures for preventing the sale of illegal compressors and other devices used to increase the gas pressure.

Answering a question, he said the company was making all-out efforts to ensure the provision of gas supply to domestic consumers with regular pressure during the peak winter season.

For this purpose, the SNGPL has established a control room to resolve consumers' complaints related to low gas pressure in its operational areas. "The control room is operating round-the-clock and taking prompt action by mobilizing field teams to resolve the gas-pressure-related issues. Consumers can lodge their complaints at the Call Center at 1199 and Control Room's landlines number 051-9257774." He feared there could be gas pressure issues in the remote areas and tail-end of the gas distribution system of the Islamabad region due to changing weather patterns.

The spokesman advised the consumers to avoid excessive use of gas and install fuel-efficient gas appliances like geysers and heaters in the peak winter season.

He asked the consumers to adopt all possible precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident caused by gas leakages by discouraging rubber-pipe use with gas appliances and keeping the room windows open.

The company has also started a service to provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for its consumers, which can be obtained by calling on Helpline-1210 or sending a WhatsApp message at 0333-7641199.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather LPG Police Murree Company Sale Attock Kahuta Fateh Jang Kallar Syedan Federal Investigation Agency Gas All WhatsApp Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

1 hour ago
 Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to ..

Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

1 hour ago
 Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New ..

Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.