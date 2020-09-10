South Sudan Seeks to Expedite Work in Oil, Mining Sectors With Russia - Ambassador

South Sudan strives to follow up on the deals signed during the Russia-Africa Summit, particularly in the oil and mining sectors, hoping to resume work once the epidemiological situation allows for it, South Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Chol Tong Mayay Jang told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) South Sudan strives to follow up on the deals signed during the Russia-Africa Summit, particularly in the oil and mining sectors, hoping to resume work once the epidemiological situation allows for it, South Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Chol Tong Mayay Jang told Sputnik.

South Sudan's Ministry of Petroleum signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia-based JSC Zarubezhneft in October 2018. The two countries then inked a Memorandum of Consultations in October 2019 during the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit held in the Russian resort city of Sochi. Russia and South Sudan had identified oil, gas and infrastructure as areas for further cooperation.

"With the skies opening up we are likely to resume work on various areas - particularly the areas of investment in oil sector and mining, because there was an MoU signed between the ministry of our country and Rosgeologia, Zarubezhneft. Now we are reviving it and I think with skies opening up the follow-up on these issues is going to start," the ambassador said.

He further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had halted the follow-up work on the agreements signed during the summit in Sochi.

The Russia-Africa Summit gathered the heads of state and government from over 40 African nations. More than 50 agreements were signed for more than 800 billion rubles ($10 billion) over two days.