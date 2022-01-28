UrduPoint.com

Spain Economy Grows By 5% In 2021: Statistics Institute

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Spain economy grows by 5% in 2021: statistics institute

Spain's economy grew by 5.0 percent in 2021, showing a remarkable bounceback from a year earlier but below the government's target, an initial estimate by the National Statistics Institute showed Friday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Spain's economy grew by 5.0 percent in 2021, showing a remarkable bounceback from a year earlier but below the government's target, an initial estimate by the National Statistics Institute showed Friday.

The government had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 6.5 percent in 2021 after a year in which it contracted sharply by nearly 11 percent in one of the worst results of the eurozone.

The result however is higher than the expectations of the IMF and the OECD, which had expected 4.6 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF From Government

Recent Stories

Hungary Stands for Reducing Russia-NATO Tensions - ..

Hungary Stands for Reducing Russia-NATO Tensions - Reports

31 minutes ago
 Security forces committed to eradicate terrorism: ..

Security forces committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh

31 minutes ago
 Russia-West Talks on Security Guarantees Not Over ..

Russia-West Talks on Security Guarantees Not Over - Lavrov

31 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, remove seasona ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, remove seasonal controversies: Religious min ..

31 minutes ago
 KP not to impose complete lockdown: Barrister Saif ..

KP not to impose complete lockdown: Barrister Saif

31 minutes ago
 Two Dead, One Injured in 11-Hour Hostage Incident ..

Two Dead, One Injured in 11-Hour Hostage Incident in Japan - Reports

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>