SPI Inflation Increases 0.45 Pc

SPI inflation increases 0.45 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 15 , for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.45 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 15 , for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.45 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 141.36 points against 140.73 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.20 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.56 percent increase and went up from 148.78 points in last week to 149.76 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.

28 percent, 0.42, percent; 0.52 percent and 0.50 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 09 items decreased, 25 items increased while that of 17 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included bananas, onions, electricity charges, potatoes, garlic, moong pulse, masoor pulse, gur and gram pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, eggs, tomatoes, LPG Cylinder, sugar, match box, cooked beef, washing soap, cooked daal, mash pulse, rice (Irri-6/9), energy saver, milk (fresh), wehat flour, vegetable ghee, mustard oil, rice (Basmati broken), tea (packet), tea (prepared), cooking oil (loose), long cloth, curd and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, mutton, salt, chillies, cigarettes, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, ladies sandal, gas charges, firewood, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap./395/

More Stories From Business

