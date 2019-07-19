Spices' exports grow 11.77 pc in 11 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 11.77 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The spices exports from the country were recorded at $83.081 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $74.333 million during July-May (2017-18), showing growth of 11.77 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spices witnessed an increase of 9.

79 percent by going up from 19,511 metric tons to 21,421 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the export of spices, witnessed an increase of 1.89 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The spice exports in May 2019 were recorded at $6.939 million against the exports of $6.810 million in May 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the export of spices witnessed declined of 7.06 percent during May 2019, when compared to the export of $7.466 million during April 2018, according to the data...