Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 12,700 180 12,880 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,611 193 13,804

