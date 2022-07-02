Stakeholders' efforts can help attain prosperity: LCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir said on Saturday that attaining economic prosperity is not too difficult as all stakeholders will have to play their due part with firm belief that Allah Almighty has given us the ability to overcome weaknesses; all problems will be solved automatically.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) led by its Chairman Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol here at Lahore Chamber.

Mian Nauman Kabir briefed the delegation on the measures initiated by LCCI for economic revival and well being of the business community and highlighted the ongoing economic challenges and stressed the need for collective approach to steer the country out of these problems.

Pakistan cannot make an impact at international level only because of lack of awareness about latest business methodologies, he said and added that Lahore Chamber is collecting necessary business-related data that would help organize certain unorganized sectors.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that steps must be taken to bring down the cost of doing business and the business community should work together for the promotion of trade and industry.

He said that collaboration among public, private sector and academia is a prerequisite to achieve goal of progress and prosperity.

LCCI president urged the government to bring those people/sectors into the tax net which are not paying taxes to generate additional revenue.

He also called for development of agro-based industries, saying that it has the potential to lead the country to economic stability within a short span of time.

"Our biggest strength is our agriculture sector which contributes about 19 percent to Pakistan's GDP and provides employment to about 43 percent of the total population. Agricultural sector is not only a key player in terms of food security and employment but also has an important role in country's economy as the direct or indirect growth of dozens of industries is also associated with this vital sector," he observed.

PIAF Chairman Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said that government should take business community on board in policies formulation for sustainable economic growth. Comprehensive measures must also be put in order to enhance exports volume so that fast widening trade deficit could be diminished. He said, government should join heads with the private sector for finding out a methodology for increasing the exports.