UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Announces Measures For Export Sectors, Manufacturing Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:39 AM

State Bank of Pakistan announces measures for export sectors, manufacturing concerns

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the scope of long term financing facility (LTFF) to cover all permissible export oriented sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the scope of long term financing facility (LTFF) to cover all permissible export oriented sectors.

This step is aimed at setting up the diverse export-oriented projects in the country, to boost exports in multiple sectors and to accommodate enhanced financing requirements of exporters for setting up long-term export oriented projects.

The maximum limit of Rs 2.5 billion has been enhanced to Rs 5 billion per project under LTFF, said SBP statement on Wednesday.

In line with the above measures, the SBP has also provided additional concessional financing of Rs 200 billion to banks including Rs 100 billion under long-term financing facility and Rs 100 billion under export refinance scheme to be utilized by June 30,2020.

Going forward to further promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs) exporters, the SBP in consultation with the relevant stakeholders is in the process of devising an elaborate mechanism for the allocation of LTFF and EFS to SME exporters. These changes are likely to be announced in March 2020. Furthermore, with a view to facilitate importers, SBP has allowed banks to make advance payment up to $10,000, or equivalent thereof, per invoice on behalf of commercial importers for import of raw material, spare parts and machinery.

Besides, the SBP has also allowed banks to make payments on behalf of commercial importers for imports of raw materials and spare parts on Open Account. In addition, the SBP has also enhanced the existing limit of 50 percent advance payment, allowed to manufacturing concerns, for import of plant, machinery, spare parts and raw materials etc. against letter of credit to 100 percent. In December 2019, the SBP allowed advance payment of up to 50 percent of the value of imports against letter of credit to manufacturing concerns for import of plant, machinery, spare parts and raw material etc.

After the implementation of a market based exchange rate system, the balance of payments has witnessed significant improvement. In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the current account deficit has contracted by 75 percent to US$ 2.15 billion. This improvement is helping to further relax some of the restrictions on imports by SBP.

The latest measures, taken today, are in continuation of facilitating export-oriented industries and manufacturing concerns in the backdrop of ease of doing business and promoting exports' growth. These measures will further contribute in improving economic outlook of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Import Business State Bank Of Pakistan March June December 2019 2020 Market All Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

26 minutes ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

11 minutes ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.