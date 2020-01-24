UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase To $11.73 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:35 AM

The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan rose by US$146 million to $11.731 billion during the week ended on January 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan rose by US$146 million to $11.731 billion during the week ended on January 17.

According to data issued by the SBP on Thursday the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.271 billion on January 17 out of of net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6.539 billion.

