State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange reserves increase to $11.73 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan rose by US$146 million to $11.731 billion during the week ended on January 17.

According to data issued by the SBP on Thursday the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.271 billion on January 17 out of of net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6.539 billion.