State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 47 bn into market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 47 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Four bids of Rs 84 billion were offered, of which 1 of Rs 47 billion was accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.40 percent,said a SBP press release.