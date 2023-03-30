State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Revokes Two Exchange Companies' Licenses
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 07:28 PM
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday revoked the foreign exchange licenses of M/s. Capital Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Ltd. and M/s. Gohar Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Ltd
According to the SBP news statement, these companies are not authorized to carry out foreign exchange business.