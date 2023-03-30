State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revokes two exchange companies' licenses

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday revoked the foreign exchange licenses of M/s. Capital Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Ltd. and M/s. Gohar Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Ltd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday revoked the foreign exchange licenses of M/s. Capital Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Ltd. and M/s. Gohar Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Ltd.

According to the SBP news statement, these companies are not authorized to carry out foreign exchange business.