State Bank Of Pakistan To Remain Closed On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 07:04 PM

State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on Wednesday

The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banks will remain closed on Wednesday, May 01, 2024 on the occasion of Labour Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banks will remain closed on Wednesday, May 01, 2024 on the occasion of Labour Day.

The central bank, in a statement issued here on Monday, announced that “State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

All the banks, micro finance banks and development finance institutions will also observe holiday on the May 01. 2024.

