State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banks will remain closed on Wednesday, May 01, 2024 on the occasion of Labour Day.

All the banks, micro finance banks and development finance institutions will also observe holiday on the May 01. 2024.