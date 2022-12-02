ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday announced the establishment of a state-of-art Teacher Training Institute, in the capital for the training of the teachers.

"Teacher training is the most important element after the curriculum but unfortunately, it remains missing, '' said the Minister, who sought opinion from the education experts for the establishment of the Teacher Training Institute in ICT, which will be a model for the provinces.

The Minister has sought the opinion from the experts while chairing a roundtable, organized by the Ministry of Planning commission. The roundtable was attended by the several experts in the field of education who shared the ideas with the Minister.

Educational techniques and style of teaching has not changed in the past 50 years. Besides transforming the curriculum, and teaching techniques, efforts should be made to revolutionize the madressah and system of evaluation, remarked the Minister, while addressing at the roundtable.

The curriculum reforms are much needed because growth and innovation in education lead to progress, said the Minister, adding that teachers have to act as learning managers and groom students socially so that they become responsible citizens.

The previous government had launched a Single National Curriculum (SNC) for Primary level. However, the Minister said that our national heroes were portrayed negatively in the curriculum. "Instead of highlighting their glories in the sub-content they were portrayed sick in the curriculum," remarked the Minister.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal further added that four important things need to be addressed immediately which includes Curriculum Reforms, Teacher Trainings, Examination and Madrassa reforms. The Minister said that four projects were given to the Ministry of Education in 2013 when PML-N came into power but unfortunately, there is no progress. "Unfortunately, there is no change in our education system and old traditional means of education is still being exercised," said the Minister, while urging the stakeholder to come up with clear defined goals for the teacher training.

The Minister also assured the participants that despite the financial crunch, the Planning Ministry will approve the project for this training institute.

Similarly, the Minister stressed to bring the seminary students into the mainstream and they should be taught science subjects in order to compete in the society.