UrduPoint.com

Stocks Fall After US Jobs Growth Surges

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Stocks fall after US jobs growth surges

Stock markets slid Friday as a much stronger-than-expected US jobs report raised the prospect that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy to combat inflation

London, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Stock markets slid Friday as a much stronger-than-expected US jobs report raised the prospect that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy to combat inflation.

Official data published Friday showed the US economy added 528,000 positions, defying all expectations of a slowdown.

Friday's data also showed US wages jumped, which will add to inflation concerns and likely push the Fed to raise rates aggressively again next month.

The Fed has previously said its decision will be guided by data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Market All Jobs

Recent Stories

37 criminals' including four POs held

37 criminals' including four POs held

4 minutes ago
 Pakistanis to continue supporting Kashmiris strugg ..

Pakistanis to continue supporting Kashmiris struggle for freedom: Administrator

5 minutes ago
 Seminar, rally held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

Seminar, rally held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

5 minutes ago
 Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

5 minutes ago
 Govt to file reference in SC against PTI leadershi ..

Govt to file reference in SC against PTI leadership: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

5 minutes ago
 Lightning strike near White House kills two people ..

Lightning strike near White House kills two people

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.