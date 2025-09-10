Open Menu

13 Development Cases Approved In Faisalabad, One Deferred

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 06:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The District Planning & Design Committee (DPDC) on Wednesday approved 13 development-related cases while one case was deferred due to incomplete documentation.

After chairing DPDC meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that total 14 cases were presented before the committee which included the projects related to petrol pumps, chemical and oil storage facilities, private schools and clinics.

After reviewing the legal and procedural requirements, the committee granted approval to 13 cases. However, application for the establishment of a petrol pump was postponed as the file work was incomplete.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir directed the DPDC office bearers to personally visit sites of new cases to ensure authenticity and compliance with regulations.

He made it clear that incomplete applications should not be presented before the committee under any circumstances.

The deputy commissioner also stressed the need of transparency and adherence to legal standards in handling such projects to facilitate both development and public interest.

He instructed that all required NOCs from relevant departments must be submitted to the DC office within stipulated timeframe for smooth processing of new applications.

