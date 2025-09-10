Indonesian Ambassador for strengthening bilateral economic, trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo on Wednesday stressed the need for strengthening the bilateral economic and trade ties with Pakistan in different potential sector of economy.

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, has said that the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia is a timely opportunity to take bilateral cooperation to new heights, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

The Indonesian envoy expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman Pakistan– ASEAN Friendship Association, Zafar Bakhtawri, at the Indonesian Embassy yesterday.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further consolidate relations by promoting direct connectivity, cultural exchanges, trade cooperation, and educational opportunities.

He stated that Indonesia is keen to further strengthen ties with Pakistan in the fields of defense, culture, trade, and education.

The Ambassador also acknowledged the existing trade imbalance between the two countries and stressed that enhancing Pakistan’s exports to Indonesia is essential to address this challenge.

Extending further goodwill, he invited Ambassador Sukotjo to attend the upcoming trade exhibitions in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Waqar Zafar Bakhtawri stated that he is eager to actively participate in future trade exhibitions in Indonesia, showing particular interest in exploring new opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Waqar Zafar Bakhtawri, Member of the Executive Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Mrs. Ingan Malem, Head of Economic Affairs.

Ambassador Sukotjo announced his personal initiative to establish a dedicated section at the National library of Pakistan to preserve the history of Pakistan–Indonesia relations.

He clarified that the project is being undertaken without government budget support and will be enriched with Indonesian books and cultural materials to make it more meaningful.

Highlighting economic opportunities, the Ambassador described Pakistan’s large youth population as a promising market for Indonesian products.

He extended a special invitation to Waqar Zafar Bakhtawri to participate in the cosmetic exhibition in Indonesia this October.

On the occasion, Zafar Bakhtawri emphasized that the absence of direct air links between Pakistan and Indonesia remains a major obstacle for both the public and the business community.

He stressed that launching direct flights is essential to promote tourism, trade activities, and people-to-people exchanges, and urged the Indonesian Ambassador to take concrete measures in this regard.

He also expressed his willingness to host ASEAN ambassadors in Pakistan and organize collaborative events to strengthen regional cooperation.