UrduPoint.com

Swiss Gov't To Hold Urgent Meeting On Situation Around Bank Credit Suisse - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Swiss Gov't to Hold Urgent Meeting on Situation Around Bank Credit Suisse - Reports

The Swiss Federal Council will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around bank Credit Suisse, which requested an unprecedented loan from the country's central bank amid a hard crash in liquidity, Swiss media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Swiss Federal Council will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around bank Credit Suisse, which requested an unprecedented loan from the country's central bank amid a hard crash in liquidity, Swiss media reported.

The emergency meeting will also be attended by Swiss National Bank chief Thomas Jordan, the Blick newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, Switzerland's second-largest lender had its shares devalued by over 30% following the collapse of two large banks in the United States.

The Swiss National Bank said that Credit Suisse met the capital and liquidity requirements for systemically important banks, and would be granted liquidity if necessary. Credit Suisse said that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion ) from the central bank. On Thursday, Credit Suisse announced the sale of a number of its debt securities in euros and dollars worth over $3 billion.

Credit Suisse offices in Zurich are working as usual on Thursday, with no queues at ATMs, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Bank Sale United States Switzerland Media From National Bank Of Pakistan Billion

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

35 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

29 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

29 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

26 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

26 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.